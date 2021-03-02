Malaysia reports 1,828 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 1,828 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the national total to 302,580 the health ministry said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported and 1,821 are local transmissions.

Another five deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,135.

Some 2,486 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 275,903, or 91.2 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 25,542 active cases, 198 are being held in intensive care units and 90 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Enditem