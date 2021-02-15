Malaysia reports 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 2,176 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Monday, bringing the national total to 266,445.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that one of the new cases is imported and 2,175 are local transmissions.

Another 10 deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 975.

Some 4,521 more patients were released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 218,335 or 81.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 47,135 active cases, 260 are being held in intensive care units and 112 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Enditem