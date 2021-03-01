Malaysia reports 2,437 new COVID-19 cases, total passes 300,000 mark

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 2,437 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 300,752.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 2,435 are local transmissions.

Another nine deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,130.

Some 3,251 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 273,417 or 90.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 26,205 active cases, 202 are being held in intensive care units and 93 of those are in need of assisted breathing.