Malaysia reports 25 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 9,200

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 25 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 9,200.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that among the new cases 16 are imported and nine are local transmissions.

Another 28 cases have been released, bringing the total cured and discharged to 8,859 or 96.3 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 216 active cases, seven are being held in intensive care and two of those are in need of assisted breathing.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total deaths at 125. Enditem