Malaysia reports 3,337 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 3,337 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 147,855, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported and 3,330 are local transmissions.

Another 15 deaths have been reported, pushing the total deaths to 578.

Some 1,710 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 113,288, or 76.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 33,989 active cases, 195 are being held in intensive care and 86 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Enditem