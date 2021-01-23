Malaysia reports 3,631 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 3,631 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 176,180, the health ministry said on Friday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that six of the new cases are imported and 3,625 are local transmissions.

Another 18 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 660.

Some 2,554 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 132,706, or 75.3 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 42,814 active cases, 251 are being held in intensive care units and 102 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Enditem