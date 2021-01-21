Malaysia reports 4,008 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 4,008 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 169,379.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases are imported and 4,003 are local transmissions.

Eleven deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 630.

Another 2,374 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 127,662.

Of the remaining 41,087 active cases, 246 are being held in intensive care units and 96 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Enditem