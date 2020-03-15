Malaysia reports 41 new cases of COVID-19, 238 in total

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 (Xinhua) — Malaysia on Saturday announced 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 238.

A total of 35 patients have been cured and discharged while five were being held in intensive care, Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

He said that new measures would be implemented at hospitals including limiting the number of visitors, among others.

The number of cases took a spike following a large religious event involving thousands of participants between late February and early March.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has urged mass events and gatherings to be cancelled or postponed nationwide including religious events and international gatherings until after April 30.