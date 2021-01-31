Malaysia reports 5,298 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 5,298 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 214,959, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that three of the new cases are imported and 5,295 are local transmissions.

Another 14 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 760.

Another 4,522 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 166,049 or 77.2 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 48,150 active cases, 313 are being held in intensive care units and 127 of those are in need of assisted breathing.