Malaysia reports 5,728 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 5,728 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 209,661, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases were imported and 5,723 were local transmissions.

Another 13 deaths were reported, pushing the total deaths to 746.

Some 3,805 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 161,527, or 77 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 47,388 active cases, 319 are being held in intensive care unit and 120 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Enditem