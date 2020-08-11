Malaysia reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 9,103 in total

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported nine new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 9,103.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five cases are imported and four more are local transmissions.

Another six cases have been released, bringing the total cured and discharged to 8,809, 96.7 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 169 active cases, two are being held in intensive care and no cases are in need of assisted breathing.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total deaths at 125. Enditem