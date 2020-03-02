Malaysia reports four new cases of coronavirus

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 – Malaysia reported four new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29.

All of the new cases were among Malaysian nationals, one of whom had travelled to China while another had travelled recently to Milan, northern Italy, the health ministry said.

Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional said one of the new cases was one of its employees, without giving further details about the person.

Of Malaysia’s total cases, 22 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Khazanah Nasional said in a statement that health authorities had notified it that one of its employees had been diagnosed with the virus.

It cancelled a media briefing scheduled for Monday on its financial results and said it was working with health authorities and office premises management on necessary health and safety measures and precautions, including identifying individuals who have come into close contact with the employee.

The coronavirus has spread from China. In Europe, northern Italy has reported the most number of cases so far. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Susan Fenton)