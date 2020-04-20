Malaysia reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases

ANKARA

Malaysia on Monday reported 36 new cases of the coronavirus, marking the lowest daily number since the outbreak in the country, local media reported.

According to daily Malay Mail, with the latest cases, the tally rose to 5,425 in the country.

Malaysia’s health chief Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said that there was no death due to the virus over the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country stood at 89.

As many as 3,295 patients have so far recovered from the disease since the outbreak in the country.

Abdullah said there were only 2,041 active cases of the coronavirus currently being treated at different health facilities.

The recovery rate stands at 60.74% in the country.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 166,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.41 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.