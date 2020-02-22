Malaysia to implement B30 biodiesel mandate in…

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 – Malaysia will implement a B30 biodiesel programme in the transport sector by 2025 or even earlier, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday at the launch of the country’s National Automotive Policy plan.

The policy will provide supporting measures including the development of testing and research standards to facilitate the adoption of biodiesel with a 30% palm oil content, Mahathir said.

Malaysia’s primary industries ministry has previously said it plans to test a B30 programme in June. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Himani Sarkar)