Malaysian Central Bank, Bank of Korea renew 15-bln-ringgit currency swap deal

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Bank Negara Malaysia and the Bank of Korea agreed on Monday to renew the bilateral currency swap arrangement.

Bank Negara said in a statement that the size of the arrangement is maintained at 5 trillion South Korean won or 15 billion ringgit (3.65 billion U.S. dollars), the same amount under the previous arrangement established on Jan. 25, 2017.

“The swap arrangement is for a period of three years and can be extended by mutual agreement between the two central banks,” it said.

According to the statement, this arrangement is designed to promote bilateral trade for the economic development of the two countries.

“This will further strengthen the financial cooperation between the countries,” said Bank Negara.