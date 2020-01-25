Malaysian PM urges unity for national prosperity in Lunar New Year message

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday urged his countrymen to remain united to maintain harmony in the multiracial country to ensure it would continue to prosper.

Mahathir made the remarks in a televised speech as part of his Lunar New Year message. He called on Malaysians to reject the messages of those attempting to cause animosity among the country’s various races and not to be influenced by troublemakers as this would undermine the country’s economic growth.

“For decades we have accepted the fact that our country is a multiracial one and we need to be tolerant and live peacefully with our neighbours and friends.

“Our economy is small but its growth is proof that we can stand together to successfully develop Malaysia. When the country is stable, the people are capable of working and investors from inside and outside will be drawn to invest in Malaysia,” he said.

The prime minister added that with the coming of the Lunar New Year, Malaysians should take the opportunity to celebrate the occasion together and draw closer.