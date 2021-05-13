Malaysian premier condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Malaysia’s prime minister on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip which have claimed dozens of Palestinian lives.

In a statement, Muhyiddin Yassin called the attack by Israel a “total and blatant disregard of all international laws.”

He reiterated the country’s concern over the ongoing raids on Palestinian worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as forced evictions of Palestinians from their homes.

“In these final days of the holy month of Ramadan, these despicable, targeted aggression against our brothers and sisters are indeed disrespectful not only to Muslims around the world, but to humanity at large,” he said.

“The continuous excessive use of force by Israel against Palestinian people, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is unjustifiable and unacceptable which Israel must be held accountable for,” he added.

He called on the international community to raise their voice against the “disproportionate and atrocious aggression against Palestine.”

Tensions have been running high since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces. ​​​​​​

Also, airstrikes on the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces have resulted in the killings of 35 Palestinians with 220 others injured.

Five Israelis have also been killed and 45 others injured in Palestinian rocket attacks.

*Writing by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo with Anadolu Agency’s Indonesian language services in Jakarta