Malaysia’s international reserves stand at 104.2 bln USD

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara, said Friday that its international reserves stood at 104.2 billion U.S. dollars as of Jan. 31, 2020.

The central bank said in a statement that the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.

The international reserves consist of 97.7 billion U.S. dollars in foreign currency reserves, 1.1 billion U.S. dollars in International Monetary Fund Reserves Position, 1.1 billion U.S. dollars in Special Drawing Rights, 1.9 billion U.S. dollars in gold and 2.4 billion U.S. dollars in other reserves assets.