Malaysia’s natural rubber production rises 6.2 pct in December, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Malaysia’s natural rubber production increased by 6.2 percent year on year to 58,437 tonnes in December last year, official data showed Monday.

Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement that on monthly basis, the natural rubber production also jumped 10.2 percent from 53,019 tonnes in November 2019.

Meanwhile, exports of Malaysia’s natural rubber rose 6.4 percent month on month to 50,516 tonnes in the month, mainly driven by exports to China where accounted for more than half of the total exports share.

Stocks of natural rubber also surged 13.1 percent to 245,002 tonnes.