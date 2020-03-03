Malaysia’s new PM says will prioritise stamping out…

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 – Malaysia’s new prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday his government will focus on efforts stamp out corruption and abuse of power.

“The government under my leadership will prioritise efforts to increase the integrity and good practices by government. This includes efforts to stamp out corruption and abuse of power and improving enforcement and the relevant laws, regulations and practices,” Muhyiddin said in his first speech since being sworn in as premier on Sunday.

Muhyiddin also said he will appoint cabinet members from among those who are clean and with integrity. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan, writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Toby Chopra)