Malaysia’s population rises to 32.68 million in Q4

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Malaysia’s population in the fourth quarter 2019 was estimated at 32.68 million, up 0.6 percent from the same quarter in the previous year, official data showed Tuesday.

Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement that citizens accounted for 90.4 percent of the total population.

Meanwhile, live births fell 2.3 percent year-on-year to 124,240, with male babies outnumbered female babies.

Total deaths for the quarter also increased 0.8 percent year-on-year to 43,623.