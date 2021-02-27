Malaysia’s producer price index falls 0.1 pct in January

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Malaysia’s producer price index (PPI) for local production fell 0.1 percent in January from a year ago, dragged mainly by the mining sector, official data showed Thursday.

Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement index of agriculture, forestry and fishing increased by 22.6 percent, while the index of manufacturing and water supply rose 1.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

However, the mining sector slipped 28.3 percent; electricity and gas supply also slid 1.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, the PPI for local production rose 2 percent in January.

The increase was attributed to the index of the mining sector which expanded 11.3 percent; agriculture, forestry and fishing that rose 3 percent; manufacturing which grew 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, water supply fell 0.2 percent, electricity and gas supply declined by 0.1 percent. Enditem