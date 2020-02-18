Malcolm Turnbull hosted Bill Shorten for dinner and served him a $17 bottle of wine

Malcolm Turnbull hosted Bill Shorten for dinner following his federal election loss last year – but would only fork out $17 bottle for a bottle of wine with his meal.

The former Labor leader shared details of the private dinner with comedian Lawrence Mooney who relayed the story on Triple M Sydney on Monday morning.

‘As many people know, I’ve spent the past couple of years being Malcolm Turnbull. So whenever there is a Malcolm Turnbull story, Bill loves to tell me,’ Mooney said.

Mooney revealed that shortly after the Federal Election in May, the former prime minister asked Mr Shorten to join him and his wife Lucy at their Point Piper home, saying he knew what it was like to be defeated.

Mr Shorten agreed, making sure to pick up some bottles of wine before dinner as a polite gesture.

He stopped a local BWS, spending about $100 on a bottle of red and a bottle of white.

‘The known protocol is you give the wine, they’ll put it to one side then Malcolm will probably get the good stuff out of the cellar,’ Mooney told hosts Jess and Chris.

Upon his arrival, Mr Turnbull took the wine off Mr Shorten’s hands, before offering him a drink from a different bottle – as expected.

Assuming it would be a nice drop, Mr Shorten memorised the wine label so he could look it up later, Mooney said.

‘They have a lovely dinner. Lucy was wonderful company, Malcolm was there.

‘[Mr Shorten] leaves, he’s in the cab on the way home and he Googles the bottle of wine that Malcolm served up. It was a $17 bottle,’ he said prompting laughter from the hosts.

Mooney did not specify the brand of wine, but claimed it was similar to a budget label such as Annie’s Lane.

‘It was on special. When he put it into Google it came out on special at Dan Murphy’s,’ he added.

Mooney revealed Mr Shorten had told him the story in confidence, but decided to share it anyway because he ‘can’t keep a secret.’