Maldives implements new safety guidelines for construction industry

MALE, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Maldives is implementing new guidelines to ensure better safety standards in the local construction industry, local media quoting Minister of National Planning and Infrastructure Mohamad Aslam reported Friday.

Speaking with construction industry representatives and the parents of an eight-year old child who was killed by an accident at a construction site in December 2018, minister Aslam condemned negligence in the industry and affirmed that such accidents should not happen again.

Aslam said that the Maldives government has taken firm measures to better monitor and supervise the construction industry. New regulations have detailed more stringent safety measures, outlined responsibilities of contractors and building owners, and set penalties for negligence.

Aslam said that over 615 construction sites have been visited by inspectors since the deadly incident in 2018, with 218 of these sites being visited twice.

In December 2018, eight-year old Raushan Jian from Bangladesh was hit by a falling cement bag at a construction site in Maldives. She was admitted to hospital but later died from her injuries.

The administration at the time took action against the construction company responsible for the incident.