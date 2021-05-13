Maldives parliament speaker recovering from injuries after bomb attack

MALE, May 12 (Xinhua) — Maldives Parliament Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed is recovering from the injuries sustained in a bomb attack last week, local media reported on Wednesday.

Nasheed’s brother Ibrahim Nasheed was quoted by the state-owned PSM News as saying that the speaker was recovering from his injuries and that there was no immediate threat to his life.

Nasheed improved greatly in the last few days and was able to sit, speak and drink fluids, Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim said the speaker might be transferred abroad for further treatment based on the advice of experts at the ADK Hospital where he was being treated.

Nasheed, 53, was injured by a remote-controlled bomb planted in a motorcycle near his car on May 6. Officials have arrested three suspects in connection to the attack. Enditem