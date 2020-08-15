Maldives reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

MALE, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — The total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Maldives has risen to 22 while the country reported 78 new cases on Friday, local media reported here Saturday.

A 61-year-old Maldivian woman died while receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the intensive care unit of Hulhumale Medical Facility on Friday, according to the Health Protection Agency (HPA). Three people have died of COVID-19 in Maldives this week.

A total of 78 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the HPA on Friday, raising the country’s total case count to 5,572. Forty-six of the new cases are of Maldivian nationals, with the remaining 32 being foreign nationals.

According to the HPA, there are 2,543 active cases of COVID-19 spreading across 14 islands and nine resorts in the country. Enditem