Maldives starts training healthcare workers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

COLOMBO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The Maldives’ Health Protection Agency (HPA) has begun training healthcare workers on the distribution of vaccines against COVID-19, local media reported here Saturday.

About 290 healthcare workers were taught to raise awareness on the need for vaccinations and to monitor for potential side effects in vaccine recipients in an online training program carried out by the HPA in association with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The Maldives received its first shipment of vaccines on Jan. 20. The shipment included 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India. A further 700,000 doses will be purchased to vaccinate the entire population.

Minister of Health Ahmed Naseem said that the country may be the first to vaccinate its entire population. Enditem