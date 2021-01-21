Maldives to hold local elections amid health emergency

MALE, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — The Maldives will hold its local council elections amid the ongoing State of Public Health Emergency, local media reported here Wednesday.

The Parliament of the Maldives on Tuesday passed an amendment that would allow elections to be held even during a State of Public Health Emergency which was first announced in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amendment to the Special Act on Local Council Elections requires the Director General of Public Health to announce the guidelines under which elections should take place within seven days after preparations begin.

The Maldives’ local elections were originally scheduled to be held in April 2020 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem