Maldives to repatriate citizens stranded overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic

MALE, April 7 (Xinhua) — Maldives has evacuated 100 citizens stranded in Sri Lanka and plans to repatriate up to 200 more from Malaysia, local media reported here Tuesday.

Maldives’ national carrier Maldivian conducted it’s first repatriation flight from Colombo to Male on Sunday, evacuating 100 nationals who were stranded there amid an island-wide curfew.

Following protocols made by the Health Protection Agency (HPA), all returning passengers have been taken to a quarantine facility where they will be tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, national carrier Maldivian has announced that it will conduct another 200-seat repatriation flight for stranded citizens in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Manager Public Relations and Communications at Maldivian, Moosa Waseem told state-media that the flight is scheduled for Wednesday and will prioritize individuals most in need of returning home.

Malaysia is currently under lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.