Male, 15, arrested for assaulting women

A 15-year-old youth has been charged in relation to indecent assaults on five women in Alice Springs.

It will be alleged he indecently assaulted the five women on separate occasions in the Hartley Street and Railway Terrace area between Sunday, January 12 and Tuesday, January 21.

The male youth has been charged with six counts of indecent assault.

Bail is yet to be determined.

Police Superintendent Jo Foley encouraged anyone who may have been a victim of indecent assault in Alice Springs recently, to report it.

“It is possible there are more than five victims of this type of offending out there who have not reported it to police,” she said.

“I strongly encourage anyone who has been or is touched inappropriately to report it to police as it is this sort of information which helps us identify and address concerning behaviour.”

The youth has also been charged with other offences including unlawful entry and stealing.