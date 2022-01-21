Mali denies that German military planes were overflying the country.

According to the German air force, a plane carrying 80 soldiers was diverted to Gran Canaria, a Spanish island.

The German air force said Thursday that Mali’s military government refused to allow a German military transport plane to fly over its territory.

The German air force announced on Twitter that an Airbus A400M plane “with about 80 soldiers on board” was denied permission to fly over Mali on its way to Niamey, Niger.

The government of Mali did not respond right away.

The plane was on its way from the Wunstorf airbase in northern Germany to Niamey, the capital of Niger, where the German military has a logistics hub, according to German media.

According to media reports, the plane was then diverted to Gran Canaria, which is part of Spain’s Canary Islands.

The refusal of overflight rights was described as “incomprehensible” by the chair of Germany’s lower house defense committee, who added that the military junta needed to explain itself.

Germany has sent 1,200 troops to Mali as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.