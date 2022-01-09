Mali faces new sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mali has been sanctioned again by the ECOWAS.

An illegitimate military transitional government holding Malian people hostage for another five years is unacceptable, according to the bloc.

Following a coup in May, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decided on Sunday to impose additional sanctions on Mali, where the military government is demanding a longer transition period.

“After deliberations, the authorities regrettably observed the failure of the Transition authorities in Mali to take the necessary steps for the organization of the Presidential elections on 27 February 2022, contrary to the agreement reached with the ECOWAS Authority on 15 September 2021 and the commitment in the Transition Charter,” ECOWAS said in a communique following an extraordinary summit of West African leaders in Accra, Ghana.

The new measures, according to the communique, include the withdrawal of all ECOWAS ambassadors from Mali, the closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Mali, and the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS member states and Mali, with the exception of essential consumer goods, pharmaceutical products, medical supplies and equipment, including materials for the control of COVID-19, and petroleum products.

It also includes the freezing of the Republic of Mali’s assets in ECOWAS central banks, the freezing of the Malian state’s assets in commercial banks, and the suspension of Mali from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions.

The bloc intends to gradually lift the sanctions once Malian authorities have met a “finalized and monitored satisfactory progress” timetable.

In addition to the sanctions, West African leaders have decided to establish a Standby Force to be prepared for any eventuality.

Assimi Goita, the president of the Malian transition and the head of the junta that took power, was supposed to hold elections in February 2022 rather than 2026, as he had planned.

This timetable is “totally unacceptable,” according to ECOWAS, which also laments “the obvious and flagrant lack of political will on the part of the transitional authorities, which has resulted in the absence of any tangible progress in the preparation of elections.”

It “simply means that an illegitimate military transitional government will hold the Malian people hostage for the next five years,” it added, repeating its demand.

