Mali, Guinea-Bissau confirm 1st coronavirus cases

DAKAR, Senegal

Mali and Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday confirmed the novel coronavirus had entered their borders.

In Mali, two nationals who returned recently from France tested positive for COVID-19, according to a government statement.

In Guinea-Bissau, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo confirmed the first two COVID-19 cases.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 170 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 19,600, according U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.