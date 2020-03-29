Mali: Opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé kidnapped

The president of the Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD) ​​was in the middle of an electoral campaign for the legislative elections scheduled for Sunday.

He disappeared during the election campaign in the center of the country. Malian opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé has been kidnapped, the government and two members of his entourage said on Thursday, causing a shock wave in the country.

“All practical steps are taken” to find him, the government said in a statement entitled “kidnapping of the leader of the opposition”. Two members of his entourage confirmed on condition of anonymity that he had been kidnapped.

Unprecedented

The abduction of a national figure of this stature is unprecedented in the security crisis that Mali has been going through since 2012 and which has left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. The area in which Soumaïla Cissé disappeared, in the Timbuktu region, is an area where jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaida operate.

Soumaïla Cissé, president of the Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD) ​​and several times a presidential candidate, was kidnapped while campaigning for the legislative elections scheduled for Sunday.