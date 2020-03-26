Mali reports first 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19

BAMAKO, March 25 (Xinhua) — The Malian government on Wednesday reported the country’s first two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, the two cases are Malian nationals who returned from France on March 12 and 16 respectively.

The two cases, a 49-year-old woman who lives in Bamako, the capital, and a 62-year-old man who lives in Kayes, in western Mali, were detected on Tuesday, the statement said.

The government said “all measures are taken for better management of cases,” asking citizens to “remain calm and respect strictly the recommended prevention measures.”