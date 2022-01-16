Malik Faisal Akram, a Blackburn resident, has been identified as the hostage-taker in the Texas attack.

The attack by the British man, according to US President Joe Biden, was an “act of terror.”

After an hours-long standoff at a synagogue, a British hostage-taker was shot dead, UK counter-terrorism officers are collaborating with US authorities.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, of Blackburn, Lancashire, has been identified as the perpetrator.

After the FBI broke into Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday, he was killed in a “shooting incident.”

President Joe Biden described the incident as “an act of terror,” but all four hostages were unharmed.

The man could be heard ranting on a livestream in what appeared to be a British accent during the incident, which started at 11 a.m. and ended with the release of the final hostages at around 9 p.m.

The Foreign Office confirmed his British citizenship on Sunday, and the Metropolitan Police said counter-terror officers were in contact with US authorities and FBI colleagues.

In a press conference, Mr Biden said he didn’t have all the details, but that Akram “got the weapons on the street,” adding, “He purchased them when he landed.”

“No bombs that we know of,” he said, adding that Akram “spent the first night in a homeless shelter.”

According to a statement posted on the Blackburn Muslim Community Facebook page, Akram’s family is “absolutely devastated” and “does not condone any of his actions.”

“We can’t say much right now because there is an ongoing FBI investigation,” it said.

We would like to state unequivocally that we, as a family, do not condone any of his actions and extend our heartfelt condolences to all victims of the tragic incident.”

The hostage-taker was “suffering from mental health issues,” according to a statement attributed to Akram’s brother, Gulbar.

“We would also like to add that any attack on any human being, whether a Jew, Christian, Muslim, or anyone else, is wrong and should always be condemned,” the statement continued.

“A Muslim attacking a Jew, or any Jew attacking a Muslim, Christian, or Hindu vice versa, is completely inexcusable.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called the incident a “terrorist and anti-Semitic act,” while the.

