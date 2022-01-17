Malik Faisal Akram, a British synagogue terrorist, was barred from appearing in a UK court after ranting about wishing he had died on the 911 plane.

Malik Faisal Akram, a British synagogue terrorist, was barred from entering the UK after ranting at staff about how he wished he had died in the 911 attacks.

Akram, 44, was barred from entering Blackburn Magistrates’ Court for repeatedly threatening and abusing the court staff. He was shot dead after a 12-hour siege at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Texas on Saturday.

At the time, deputy justice clerk Peter Wells called Akram a “threat.”

Even when he wasn’t scheduled to appear before the bench, Akram was rumored to cause havoc inside the courtroom.

After issuing him with a warning, a Lancashire magistrates’ committee decided to ban him for raving about 911 just hours after the terror attack that killed nearly 3,000 people.

“Once again you were threatening and abusive towards court staff,” the court wrote in a letter published by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“In a clear reference to the terrorist attack in New York the day before, you said to one of my court ushers on more than one occasion, ‘you should have been on the ******* plane.’

“This has caused a great deal of distress to a person who was simply doing his job and should not have been subjected to your vile abuse.”

“With immediate effect, it has been decided that you should be excluded from and prohibited from entering the court building at all times other than when you are due to appear in court to answer a summons or surrender to bail, or to make a payment in respect of any outstanding financial penalty owed by you.”

“These frontline staff put up with a lot, and they’re used to being chastised for court decisions,” Mr Wells continued.

Threatening them, as well as the comments made to them last week, is too much for them.”

Akram claimed at the time that he was innocent and that he had been falsely accused of the remarks because “people at the court just got it in for me.”

The incident, which occurred over two decades ago, raises the question of whether he was known to security services on both sides of the Atlantic.

According to the court report, in 2001, Akram was living in a property on Brantfell Road in Blackburn.

According to a 2005 report in the Lancashire Telegraph, Akram’s brother, Gulbar, was sentenced to prison for changing the identities of stolen vehicles and selling them on.

Gulbar had sold a property in Brantfell Road, according to the report, implying that the brothers had been living together and…

