The hostage-taker at a Texas synagogue, Malik Faisal Akram, was “known to MI5” and had been investigated by British intelligence.

Malik Faisal Akram, a Blackburn resident, is thought to have been investigated by the security services in 2020 but was found not to be a credible threat to national security.

The British man who kidnapped four people at a Texas synagogue last Saturday was “known to MI5” and had previously been investigated by the intelligence agency, according to reports.

After holding four people captive for 11 hours, Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national from Blackburn, Lancashire, was shot and killed on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden called the incident a “terrorist act.”

Akram had recently returned from England and is believed to have arrived in Texas in the last few weeks.

According to the BBC, he was also the subject of an MI5 investigation in late 2020, but he had been determined to be no longer a threat by the time he flew to the United States.

It adds Akram to a list of over 40,000 closed subjects of interest first reported to MI5.

However, the revelation is likely to raise serious concerns about intelligence capabilities and border security in the United Kingdom and the United States.

It comes after a UK Counter Terrorism Policing spokesperson said on Wednesday that officers were “liaising with US authorities and FBI colleagues regarding the incident in Texas.”

Following an 11-hour standoff at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, police shot and killed Akram.

The four hostages survived the ordeal.

Akram’s family condemned the synagogue attack, claiming he had “mental health issues.”

They were also perplexed as to how he managed to fly to the United States despite his criminal record.

Akram’s brother, Gulbar, told Sky News, “He’s known to police.”

Do you have any felony convictions on your record?

You might wonder, “How did he get a visa and a gun?”

Members of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, including Tory MP Bob Seely, echoed his concerns, telling MailOnline that there appeared to be an “intelligence failure” at the UK-US border that needed to be investigated.

“This is a textbook example of intelligence sharing gone wrong.

It’s terrible that he’s been given permission to visit the United States.

