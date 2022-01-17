Malik Faisal Akram, the man who kidnapped members of a Texas synagogue, has been identified.

Malik Faisal Akram, the man who held Texas synagogue members hostage, has been identified.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, was identified as the hostage-taker at the Texas synagogue.

After storming the temple and demanding to speak with convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, Akram held members of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville hostage for nearly 12 hours on Saturday.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker expressed gratitude for being alive after the dramatic rescue.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker was one of the hostages, and he expressed his gratitude for law enforcement and first responders, as well as the thoughts and prayers, on Facebook.

He wrote, “I am grateful that we made it out alive.”

“I am thankful for the opportunity to live.”

All of the hostages were rescued on Saturday night, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and are “alive and well.”

The civil rights background of Rabbi Cytron-Walker

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is a Lansing native who previously worked for Focus: HOPE, a civil and human rights organization in Detroit.

He also worked at the Amherst Survival Center as an assistant director.

In 1998, the rabbi received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and also attended Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.

In 2006, he received his rabbinical ordination.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker is a member of the steering committee of Peace Together and is a past president of the South West Association of Reform Rabbis.

Do you know if Rabbi Cytron-Walker is married?

Adena Cytron-Walker is Rabbi Cytron-Walker’s wife.

The couple has two daughters together.

Adena worked as a team manager at Destination Imagination for nearly seven years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She also spent nine years as a teacher at Congregation Beth Israel.

Intergroup Dialogue in Higher Education: Meaningful Social Justice Learning is co-authored by Adena.

According to the Multicultural Alliance’s website, she is the vice president of programs, where she is in charge of Camp CommUNITY.

Who is Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, and what does he do?

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is a member of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, where he serves as a rabbi.

Since 2006, he has served as the synagogue’s first full-time rabbi.

Continued from Rabbi’s Facebook post

The Rabbi makes a statement on Facebook.

On Saturday night, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three other hostages were rescued.

Early Sunday morning, the Rabbi made the following statement on Facebook:

“I am grateful and grateful for everything that has happened to me.”

All of the vigils, prayers, and well-wishes, as well as the love and support, are greatly appreciated.

All of the first responders and law enforcement officers who helped us,

All of the security training that aided in our survival.”

