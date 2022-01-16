Malik Faisal Akram was a Muslim who lived in Pakistan.

Malik Faisal Akram, who was he?

Malik Faisal Akram, the Colleyville synagogue suspect, was identified on January 16, 2022 by authorities.

After storming into the synagogue during a Shabbat service, Akram held four people hostage for over 12 hours before negotiating with police and releasing the victims.

The FBI identified Malik Faisal Akram, 44, as the suspect who stormed Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas on January 15 for a morning service.

In the middle of the service, British citizen Akram demanded to speak with convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, which was broadcast live to the congregation.

The FBI believes Akram acted alone at this time, according to the Star Telegram.

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team (ERT) is still working on the evidence from the synagogue investigation.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas confirmed late Saturday night that all four people were taken out of the synagogue “alive and safe.”

After the last of the hostages were released around 9 p.m. on Saturday, the FBI confirmed that Akram was shot and killed inside the building.

Infosurhoy tweeted statements from Akram’s brother:

“We as a family do not condone any of his actions and would like to express our heartfelt condolences to all of the victims of the tragic incident.”

“We were confident that, despite my brother’s mental health issues, he would not harm the hostages.”

“We’d also like to point out that any attack on a human being, whether a Jew, Christian, or Muslim, is wrong and should always be condemned.”

“Please grant us some privacy as we are grieving privately in our homes,” he concluded.

