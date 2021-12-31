Mall of America’shooting’ lockdown – Minnesota shoppers seek refuge on New Year’s Eve as cops search for the perpetrator.

Mall of America’shooting’ lockdown – Minnesota shoppers take cover on New Year’s Eve as cops search for the perpetrator.

After a reported shooting, the Mall of America in Minnesota is on lockdown.

Although there has been no official word from the police, New Year’s Eve shoppers have taken to Twitter to say they’ve been told to shelter in place and have posted photos of people locked in stores.

“And Mall of America is on lockdown, so I’m in the back of a Sephora,” one person wrote on Twitter.

