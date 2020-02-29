Malnourished lion can’t stand despite signs of recovery after losing 200kg

Jupiter the lion was relocated to an animal shelter in Colombia after rescuers found him in malnourished condition and had its claws cut off

A malnourished lion has showed signs of recovery after being saved from a circus where it was abused and had his claws cut off.

Jupiter the lion has lost more than 200kg and can no longer stand after the rescue.

It had been living in the Villa Lorena animal shelter in the city of Cali in the Valle del Cauca Department in south-eastern Colombia.

Video shows the skeletal lion struggling to drink from a bucket of water as it fails to stand.

However, the Administrative Department of Environmental Management (DAGMA) announced that the lion would have to leave the shelter as the facilities could not guarantee the welfare of the animal.

The feline was transferred to the Los Caimanes zoo in the city of Monteria in the province of Cordoba on March 27 last year.

In another clip Jupiter can be seen recovering and appearing more lively and energetic.

Reports state that the lion which weighed around 300 kg (661 lbs) when it was transferred and has now lost more than 200 kg (441 lbs).

Jupiter’s former carer at the shelter Ana Julia Torres said: “He weighs 90 kg, he cannot stand up or move, he is thin, and he has his kidneys and his liver damaged, I could not recognise him.

“I felt a heartbeat and I knew I had to come and see him. I need to look after him so he knows his mother is here. We have a special connection as mother and son, a loving connection.”

It is unclear why the lion has lost so much weight.

The Colombian Minister of Defence Carlos Homes Trujillo has announced that the lion will be transferred back to the city of Cali this Thursday.

It is unclear if it will be transferred to the Villa Lorena shelter again.

Holmes Trujillo said on Twitter: “After defining all the procedures with Dagma, the Air Force will transfer the lion Jupiter to Cali.”