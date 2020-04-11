Malta reports first coronavirus death

VALLETTA, April 8 (Xinhua) — A 92-year-old woman is Malta’s first victim of the coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Wednesday evening.

The woman, who lived on the sister island of Gozo, died at the General Hospital there. The minister said the woman had suffered from heart and kidney conditions, was diabetic, and had tested positive for COVID-19. According to her doctors, even a common cold could have killed her, the minister said.

Fearne warned that this will not be the only coronavirus-related death in Malta and stressed that all efforts were being made to protect the most vulnerable people. He asked for people’s cooperation to slow down the spread of the virus.

Malta’s first coronavirus case was registered on March 7 and just under 300 people have so far tested positive.