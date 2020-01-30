Malta rescues 142 migrants

VALLETTA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) rescued 95 migrants and brought them to Malta on Monday after rescuing 47 on Sunday.

A government statement said the second group, which included two women, were brought in to the AFM Maritime base on Monday morning after having been rescued during the night. One man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, according to NGO Alarm Phone, it had been alerted to at least seven boats in distress in the central Mediterranean region. Five had been rescued by NGOs and two by Malta.