Malta tightens rules for UK visitors in response to security concerns, but the restrictions irritate airport officials.

While travel restrictions are loosening for visitors to popular destinations like France, some countries, such as Malta, are moving in the opposite direction.

Now, in an effort to reduce the risk of covid, the Maltese government has announced that it will tighten travel rules by requiring vaccination passes in the country to have an expiration date.

The move comes as the country, which previously attracted half a million visitors per year before the pandemic, has recorded over 6,000 cases of covid in the last seven days.

British tourists will still need to show proof of vaccination to enter the country, but under the new rules, covid vaccine certificates will only be valid for three months after the second dose as of Monday (January 17).

Furthermore, anyone who has received a booster dose has nine months until their vaccine certificate expires, and only those who have been vaccinated are permitted to enter bars, restaurants, gyms, pools, cinemas, and sporting events.

The vaccination travel restrictions have enraged Maltese airport officials, who have called the measures unnecessary, according to MyLondon.

Children aged five to 11 can travel with a vaccinated parent or legal guardian under the rule, which applies to all British citizens aged 12 and up.

To be eligible, they must have a negative PCR test result within the last 72 hours.

“Given that Malta is the only member state that has shortened the validity period of covid vaccination certificates, the Superintendent of Public Health has imposed an unnecessary barrier to travel for Maltese residents, as well as undermining consumer confidence in the tourism industry during this already difficult winter period,” the airport said in a statement.

“We urge the health authorities to stop imposing more arbitrary and unnecessary travel restrictions, which go against the spirit of the European Union’s goal of facilitating free movement between all European Member States.”