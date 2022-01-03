Mama, a dying chimp, meets her human best friend for the final time in this heartbreaking video.

Mama had defied the average chimpanzee life expectancy at the ripe old age of 59.

However, due to a long illness, the elderly chimp refused to eat and remained curled up in a ball – that is, until an old friend paid her an unexpected visit.

The visibly weak primate was reunited with Jan van Hooff, her former zookeeper whom she had known for over four decades, in heartwarming footage.

The chimp, who was the oldest and matriarch of the famous colony at the Royal Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem, the Netherlands, was just days away from death in April 2016.

In upsetting clips, the beloved creature, crippled by a painful illness, was nudging away any spoonful of food offered to her and appeared defeated.

However, a touching reunion between Dutch zoologist van Hooff and his chimp pal was captured on camera just a week before she died.

Mama takes a few moments to recognize van Hooff, who co-founded the zoo’s Chimp Colony.

Seconds later, as she extends her arm to embrace him, the emotional chimp lets out a gleeful screech and even appears to break into a wide grin.

Mama continues to beam as she strokes van Hooff’s hair before hugging him and accepting food from the professor.

Mama and Van Hooff met in 1972, and despite not seeing each other for several months, she was able to recognize him in an encounter that felt like a reunion between two friends reminiscing about fond memories as their paths crossed for the last time.

Mama passed away on April 5, 2016, less than a week after Van Hooff’s final visit.

She was the Netherlands’ oldest chimp, and there were only two older chimps in Europe at the time.

The primate, which has become a symbol of Royal Burgers’ Zoo, was born in the wild in 1957 and spent her early years at Leipzig’s German Zoo.

Mama and two other female chimps arrived in Arnhem in 1971 and formed a new colony that became world famous.

Several adult chimps were housed together in a shared area, a first for the zoo and one that experts predicted would be disastrous.

However, as a behavioural scientist, van Hooff, conducted close studies on the chimps, skepticism faded.

Mama dominated the troop when she was younger, wielding enormous power over the other chimps and “ruling her females with a firm hand,” according to the zoo.

