Mama Hawa, Barack Obama’s aunt, has died in Africa at the age of 80, just five days after being released from the hospital.

Former President Barack Obama’s aunt, according to reports, passed away at the age of 80.

Mama Hawa Obama died at her home in Oyugis, Kenya, just before 1 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to her son.

According to Eastern African, she had a stroke more than two years ago.

After her health deteriorated, Obama’s aunt was admitted to the hospital for nine days, but she was recently released.

She’ll be laid to rest later today.

Mama Sarah Onyango Obama, the former president’s paternal grandmother, died just months ago.

On his social media accounts, Barack Obama has yet to issue a statement.

Mama Hawa died only a few years after Obama’s aunt, Zeituni Onyango.

After being treated for cancer and respiratory problems, Onyango, 61, died in a Boston rehab center in 2014.

She moved to the United States from Kenya in 2000 as the half-sister of the former president’s father.

She was granted asylum in 2010.

Obama referred to Onyango as Auntie Zeituni in his 1995 memoir Dreams from My Father, and he met her in 1988 during a visit to Kenya.

While living with his father, Barack Obama Sr., she assisted in the care of his half-brothers and sisters.

In 2009, Onyango attended the former president’s inauguration, but the two are said to have avoided each other.

There will be more to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https