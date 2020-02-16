Man, 21, dies in a suspected hit and run in Sydney’s CBD as a garbage truck driver is arrested 

A 21-year-old man has been killed in a suspected hit and run in Sydney’s CBD.

The man wearing fitness clothing was allegedly hit by a garbage truck at 1.30am on Wednesday on a narrow laneway called Central Street and died instantly of head injuries.

Shocked witnesses tried to revive the man who was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

The truck believed to be involved was stopped at King’s Cross at 4.30am and the 52-year-old driver was arrested.

He is assisting police with inquiries. As of 1pm on Wednesday no charges had been laid.

A Sydney Waste Services spokesman said: ‘We have been made aware by police of an incident early this morning involving one of our trucks and drivers and we are deeply distressed by what has happened.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends and we are now co-operating with authorities.’