Man, 32, dies and five people rushed to hospital after car crash in Chermside, Brisbane

A man has died after he ran a red light and slammed into two cars while driving through a busy intersection.

A 32-year-old man driving a white Toyota crashed with a Holden Barina and Mitsubishi Pajero at the intersection of Gympie and Rode roads in Chermside, Brisbane about 8.15 on Monday night.

The Toyota was flung into the sky and flipped several times before smashing into the ground and killing the driver.

The driver was treated by emergency service crews but died shortly after the crash and five others were taken to hospital.

The 57-year-old driver of the Pajero was rushed to hospital in a critical condition with injuries to his face, neck and chest.

Another man aged in his 50s was sent to hospital in a stable condition and neck and back pain.

Two males and a female were also taken in stable conditions.

Two other cars were damaged in the crash and wreckage was seen sprawled across the street for 100 metres.

A resident who heard the crash said it was so loud it ‘shook the house’, The Courier Mail reported.

Gympie Road was closed in both directions and police are still investigating.