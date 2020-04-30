Man, 32, is arrested after teenage cyclist, 15, dies in hospital following hit-and-run collision

21 SHARES Share Tweet

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a teenager, 15, was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday.

Adam Barry was thrown from his bicycle when he was struck by a car at 9.15pm as he cycled along a road near his home just outside Risley in Derbyshire.

The man from Heanor was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of the accident, and has been released on bail.

Instead of stopping at the scene driver of the car carried on towards Risley and is believed to have driven through Stanton, Ilkeston and Heanor.

Police believe a black Audi A2 was involved in the incident.

Adam, from nearby Sandiacre, was rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham before dying from his injuries.

His family was being supported by specialist officers, Derbyshire Police said.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area, or in Stanton or Ilkeston, between 8.30pm and 9.45pm.

They’re especially looking for drivers with dashcam footage or CCTV that may have captured a car with significant damage to the front nearside area of the vehicle.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said the force had received a large number of calls about the incident.

Detective Sergeant Darren Muggleton, from Derbyshire Police’s collision investigation unit, said: ‘My thoughts are with Adam’s family and friends and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

‘Officers are working on a number of significant lines of enquiry, however we still require the public’s help to secure evidence vital to our investigation.’